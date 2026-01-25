Skip to Content
Rare Snow turns borderland neighborhoods into winter playgrounds

Snow is a rare sight in El Paso — so when it finally falls, families don’t waste a second heading outside. For many kids, it’s not just weather, it’s an event.

For Adiel Ponce, the day started with a glance out the window — and excitement that couldn’t be contained.

“I woke up and told my parents it was snowing and we ran outside,” the student said.

Soon, snowball fights broke out, snowmen began to take shape, and laughter echoed through neighborhoods as families bundled up and played in conditions many children here rarely experience.

“We don’t get this a lot, so it’s really special,” the child said. “I wanna stay out here all day.”

Even pets joined the fun, running through the fresh snow, while one family even brought out a gorilla costume, turning the snowy scene into something straight out of a movie.

While warmer temperatures are expected to melt much of the snow quickly, families say the memories — and the photos — will last much longer.

