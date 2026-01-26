Mahjong Mania: A 200-Year-Old Game Finds New Life in El Paso

Every month, a group of El Paso women gather around not just to socialize, but to compete in a game where strategy meets chance. It’s a tradition rooted in skill, sharpened by luck and powered by community.

And while the game itself has been around for more than 200 years, its popularity shows no signs of slowing down.

So what’s the game that’s kept generations coming back for more? Mahjong.

Once considered a pastime of another era, the classic tile game is seeing a modern revival right here in El Paso monthly at Ella Blu. From beginners to seasoned players - more people are discovering the challenge, strategy and social connection that makes mahjong so addictive.