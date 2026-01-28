Data shows in-custody deaths have risen at El Paso County Jail since 2020

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- ABC-7 has obtained data that shows the amount of deaths in El Paso County Jails over the past 10 years.

The data shows that since 2020, deaths have risen, specifically suicides. Typically from 2015 to 2020, suicides had been at two, one, or zero per year. There were no suicides in 2023 or 2024, but it rose to 4 in 2025.

There have been 62 deaths from 2015 to now, 30 are classified as death by natural causes, 15 are suicides, 9 are ruled as accidental.

10 of the 30 that were natural had some sort of cardiovascular disease listed as the cause. 8 of the total deaths had a drug toxicity cause of death associated with them.

According to the Texas Commission on Jail Standards, inmates are entitled to procedures for scheduled sick calls and referrals for mental, medical, and dental services. They also have the right to refuse medical care.

According to the Texas Department of Criminal Justice, physicians and other health care professionals can provide medical services and supplies to inmates, but it is subject to determination for medical necessity.

ABC-7 reached out to the El Paso County Sheriffs Office for comment on the data, but they told us that they were not available for an interview today. ABC-7 will update this story with more information when we get it.