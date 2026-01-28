El Paso Woman Finds Hope as Sister Steps Up as Kidney Donor

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) — After years of living with kidney disease and time spent on dialysis, El Paso resident Brittany DeSantiago has found new hope — her sister has been approved as her living kidney donor.

Brittany has spent much of her life in and out of hospitals, receiving multiple transplants and continuing treatment into adulthood. Just minutes before a recent interview, she had completed a dialysis session — a reminder of the daily challenges she faces while waiting for surgery.

Her sister, Tiffany, says she did not hesitate when she learned Brittany needed another transplant.

“I was heartbroken at first because she’s already been through so much,” Tiffany said. “But at the same time, I knew I could do something about it.”

Brittany says learning her sister was a match brought overwhelming emotion — and relief.

“There are a lot of emotions,” Brittany said. “The fact that she’s come forward to be my donor is a huge sacrifice on her part.”

Doctors say living kidney donors go through extensive medical and psychological screening to ensure the safety of both donor and recipient. Many donors are able to live full, healthy lives with one kidney.

After surgery, Brittany hopes to return to school and finish her master’s degree, with the goal of helping support the mental health of children who are hospitalized and facing medical challenges similar to her own.

Her family says this journey has been about love, resilience, and hope — and they hope Brittany’s story helps others better understand living organ donation.

For more information about living kidney donation and Brittany’s journey, visit:

👉 https://kidneyforbrittany.org