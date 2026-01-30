19 year-old arrested for Fabens shooting death

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- Deputies with the El Paso County Sheriff's Office have arrested a 19 year-old El Paso man in connection to a 17 year-old who died after being shot in Fabens on Thursday.

According to a release, deputies arrested 19 year-old Kelvin Lee-Armenta on the charge of murder for the shooting death of 17 year-old Andrey Martinez. Jail records show Lee-Armenta was booked into the El Paso County Jail on Friday with no bond set.

In the release, the Sheriff's office says deputies responded to a welfare check in the Fabens area Thursday after reports of a person seeking help while covered in blood and possibly armed with a handgun. Deputies subsequently learned that the gunshot victim, later identified as Martinez, was taken to Del Sol Medical Center where he was pronounced dead.

The Sheriff's Major Crimes Unit took over the investigation and found out the shooting happened in Fabens, leading to detaining and then arresting Lee-Armenta. The investigation remains ongoing