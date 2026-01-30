ABC-7 Xtra Sunday – Texas School Vouchers begins family enrollment

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- Education savings accounts - also known as school vouchers - are about to become a reality in Texas.

A top priority for Texas Governor Greg Abbott for years, the funding for school choice and alternative education funding were passed in a special session of the Texas legislature last year following multiple attempts over previous legislative sessions.

Schools, organizations and service providers have been signing up already to be able to receive the funds, and the program opens for individual students to get the funding this coming week.

So how will it work, and what do students, parents and families need to know?

Join host Andrew J. Polk as he talks with Acting Texas Comptroller of Public Accounts Kelly Hancock about the details of the Texas Education Freedom Accounts program

Tune in Sunday at 10:35 p.m., right after ABC-7 at 10 Weekend.