El Paso shelter takes in more than 100 migrants released from ICE custody

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA)-- A migrant shelter in downtown El Paso has taken in more than 100 migrants released from U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement facilities so far this month.

Ruben Garcia, executive director of Annunciation House, said ICE has released 125 migrants to the shelter since the start of January. Garcia said recent immigration enforcement operations, including those in Minneapolis and Chicago, have resulted in people being detained who should not have been.

Garcia said all 125 migrants he has seen either have families, have worked in the United States for years, or both. He said all are in the process of navigating the lengthy legal path toward citizenship.

"They're already in process. It's a legitimate process. They have the legal standing to be in this country," said Garcia, "most of these individuals, have employment authorization, they have Social Security. They, they're, they're legally allowed to work."