El Pasoans feel hopeful as 2026 predicted to be cheapest year for gas since 2020

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA)— Some El Pasoans have been feeling a sense of relief when pumping gas in 2026.

According to GasBuddy, 2026 is set to be the cheapest year for fuel since 2020. The national average is expected to be at $2.97 per gallon.

Patrick De Haan, the head of petroleum analysis at GasBuddy, explained that gas prices are typically lowest at the start of the year. He said that in 3 to 5 weeks from now, gas prices will begin to climb, which is normal. Gas prices increase in the spring due to a rise in demand.

GasBuddy reports that each year, American households spend $2,083 on fuel.

With the projected trend for 2026, consumers are projected to spend $100 less than in 2025.

El Pasoans said right now they spend anywhere between $40 and $70 each time they fuel up. Some said they are always in search of a good deal to help save some money.

"I have family on the east side that'll tell me, like, “Hey, you know, gas is this cheap. Like, if you want to come over, come get it now. Like, it's at this price,'" one El Paso resident said.

"I try to watch my speed at the same time, trying to get as much miles to the gallon as I could, just so I'm not burning all my gas in one time," another El Pasoan added.

Another said they rely on the Circle K app to help track gas prices around El Paso.

With the news that gas will fall below $3 in 2026, some are feeling hopeful this will be a year of savings.

"It makes me feel good. I'm glad. So that way I can go on more trips, especially around the country, like road tripping. So that's good. But I mean, the price of groceries is still up, so it kind of balances out.”

"I feel like I want to be hopeful, but at the same time, I'm like, I don't know.”

“It gives me a lot of hope."