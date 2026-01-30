Property Taxes due tomorrow – what you need to know about payments in El Paso County

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- With the January 31st deadline to make 2025 property tax payments in Texas landing tomorrow, property owners in El Paso County will want to keep in mind that the last day to make payments in person is today.

According to the El Paso County Tax Assessor-Collector's office, all tax offices close by 4:30 p.m. on Friday and aren't open Saturday. But not all offices are open Friday as there are also more closures in effect.

El Paso County Tax Assessor-Collector Ruben P. Gonzalez has said that staffing shortages due to legal changes related to the end of paper temporary vehicle plates made it necessary to close the Westside tax office for now.

There are also weekly rotating closures at other offices throughout the county.

The Ascarate Tax Office on 301 Manny Martinez is also closed on Fridays, with other closures throughout the week:

Tuesday: Northeast Tax Office, 4641 Cohen Suite B

Wednesday: Eastside Tax Office, 2350 George Dieter

Thursday: Ysleta Tax Office, 9521 Socorro Rd.

Most offices close by 4:30 today, but may close sooner if too many people are already waiting for service.

The Consolidated Tax Office at 221 N. Kansas, Suite 300 in the Wells Fargo building downtown is open until 5 p.m. Friday

There is also a temporary tax payment office at the El Paso Central Appraisal District office at 5801 Trowbridge Dr. open until 4 p.m. Friday and 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday.

According to the City of El Paso, a starting seven percent in penalties and interest will be applied to any late payments in February, increasing monthly throughout the year if still unpaid

Online tax payments can be made at any time including tomorrow.