El Paso middle schooler finds purpose at Medventure after losing grandfather to cancer

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) — For Nicholas Navarro, the dream of becoming a doctor didn’t begin in a classroom — it began with loss.

The middle school student says his grandfather passed away from cancer about a year ago, an experience that left a lasting impact and sparked his desire to one day work in medicine.

“I don’t want anyone to go through that hardship,” Nicholas said. “No matter if it’s them or someone they love.”

That motivation brought Nicholas to the 15th Annual Medventure for Your Future, a hands-on health care and STEM event hosted at Texas Tech Health El Paso. The event gives middle school students an early look at careers in medicine through interactive workshops and real-world simulations.

Throughout the day, students explored what it’s like to work in health care. Nicholas and his peers dissected a model brain using UV blacklights, rebuilt broken bones by drilling and assembling them, and stepped inside ambulances to learn how paramedics monitor heartbeats and respond during emergencies.

One of the most immersive experiences involved virtual reality. Using VR headsets, students were able to explore the human body from the inside out — identifying bones, veins, and even watching the heart beat in real time.

By the end of the day, Nicholas said the experience helped confirm what he already felt deep down.

“By coming to this event, I noticed as I was working, I started talking more about it,” he said. “I didn’t really know what I was getting into before, and now I feel more comfortable with it.”

The event also highlighted dentistry and veterinary medicine, teaching students how to properly care for teeth and exposing them to careers working with animals — showing just how many paths exist within health care.

Among those guiding students was Medventure alum John Antoine, who says he attended the same event as a child. Now a college junior, he’s on track to become a doctor himself.

“I came here in 2016, and it gave me a glimpse into what life in medicine really looks like,” Antoine said. “This is an opportunity for students to step into that role themselves.”

For Nicholas, seeing someone who once stood where he is now makes his goal feel attainable.

“I see myself working with people,” Nicholas said. “I see myself comforting patients. And I see my family looking at me and feeling proud.”

What started as a personal loss has turned into a clear sense of purpose — and at Medventure, Nicholas isn’t just imagining his future in medicine. He’s already taking the first steps toward it.