Sunny & calm sunday across the borderland

today at 6:50 AM
Published 6:20 AM

It’s a quiet and pleasant Sunday across the Borderland as dry weather continues to dominate the forecast. Skies remain mostly clear with plenty of sunshine through the day.

Temperatures will be seasonable to slightly warmer than average this afternoon, and winds stay light — making for ideal conditions for outdoor plans.

Looking ahead, a warming trend continues into early next week. A weak cold front is expected midweek, bringing breezier east winds and slightly cooler temperatures, but no rain is expected at this time.

Ilyhanee Robles

