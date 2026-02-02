Clintons agree to give depositions to House Oversight Committee about Epstein

The Clintons had fought congressional subpoenas for six months.

By John Parkinson and Lauren Peller

February 2, 2026, 5:50 PM

A House panel voted to hold Bill and Hillary Clinton in contempt for resisting subpoenas to testify in its investigation of convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein.

Former President Bill Clinton and former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton have agreed to sit for closed-door depositions in the House Oversight Committee's Jeffrey Epstein investigation.

The House was expected to vote as soon as Wednesday on two contempt of Congress resolutions against the Clintons -- until the Clintons agreed to GOP demands on Monday evening.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.