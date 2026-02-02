Federal judge rules that DHS must allow ICE facility visits

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA)- A federal judge has issued a temporary restraining order Monday against the Department of Homeland Security on their detention facility visit policy.

This order would stop DHS from enforcing a seven-day notice requirement for members of Congress trying to perform oversight visits to immigration detention facilities.

U.S. District Judge Jia M. Cobb ordered the restraining order Monday citing a possible legal violation of the administration's policy.

Secretary of Homeland Security Kristi Noem issued a memo on Jan. 8 to reinstate the seven-day notice requirement for members of Congress.

Judge Cobb had issued a ruling and order on a memo from Secretary Noem on Dec. 18 of 2025, citing that seven-day requirement "was likely contrary to the terms of a limitations rider attached to the Department of Homeland Security’s (DHS) annual appropriated funds."

According to court documents, the original lawsuit was filed by thirteen Members of the House of Representatives including Rep. Veronica Escobar.