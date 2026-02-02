Former Las Cruces mayor, Ken Miyagishima, will run as an independent candidate in New Mexico governor race

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA)- Ken Miyagishima, announced Monday he will run as an independent candidate for the Governor of New Mexico, this after meeting with Democrat and Independent voters.

Miyagishima says, “I’ve been reflecting on our political scene, both in New Mexico and across the nation. The divisions and constant fighting are holding us back from addressing the real issues we face. Moving forward requires us to come together, regardless of party lines. By becoming an independent candidate, I aim to foster a political environment that embraces fresh ideas and encourages community involvement."

According to Miyagishima's campaign, he was able to secure petition signatures needed for ballot access from New Mexicans through the campaign.

Medical malpractice reform, accessible and affordable healthcare, and education reform are just some of the issues that Miyagishima is set to focus on, according to his campaign.

“I envision a state where leaders are accountable to you, where honesty and transparency prevail, and where we seek real solutions rather than being mired in partisan conflicts. This new approach necessitates a departure from traditional politics, and I am excited to be a part of that change," says Miyagishima.

The general election for the Governor of New Mexico be on November 3rd, 2026.