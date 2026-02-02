NMDOT warns drivers about toll road scams

New Mexico (KVIA)- The New Mexico Department of Transportation is warning drivers that there are no toll roads in New Mexico and officials say any messages stating that drivers in the state owe money are fake.

NMDOT officials says that scammers are sending urgent messages claiming that "enforcement action" will being after Feb. 4, 2026.

These scams are attempts to steal personal and financial information by sending text messages or emails demanding immediate toll payment, making phone calls claiming toll violations with threats of penalties, and creating convincing fake websites that mimic official government pages, this according to officials.

NMDOT says for drivers should protect themselves by ignoring all unexpected messages about unpaid New Mexico toll roads, do not click links in suspicious texts or emails about toll violations and never scan QR codes from unexpected messages about toll payments.