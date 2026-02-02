NMSU Police is asking for public’s help on Public Affray/Battery incident

LAS CRUCES, New Mexico (KVIA)- The New Mexico State University Police Department is asking for the public's help in identifying individuals in an incident following the Jon Pardi concert at the Pan American Center.

According to officials, the Public Affray/Battery incident took place on April 26, 2025 in the east parking near the Pan Am Center and involved several people.

NMSU Police is looking for anyone that may have witnessed the incident, has information related to those who were involved or identify the people involved.

Crime Stoppers of Las Cruces and Doña Ana County is assisting with the investigation and is offering a cash reward of up to $1,000 for information that leads to identifying those involved.

Tips can be sent through P3 Tips mobile app, online at NMCrimeStoppers.org, or by calling 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).