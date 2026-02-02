Noem says DHS is deploying body cameras to every agent in Minneapolis

Defense Secretary Kristi Noem announced in a post on X Monday that body cameras would be deployed to every officer in the field in Minneapolis "effective immediately," and that the goal is to have agents across the country wearing body cameras.

"As funding is available, the body camera program will be expanded nationwide. We will rapidly acquire and deploy body cameras to DHS law enforcement across the country," Noem added.

The announcement comes amid backlash against the the Dept of Homeland Security's immigration operation in Minneapolis, after the fatal shootings of two U.S. citizens involving federal agents within the span of a month.

Secretary of Homeland Security Kristi Noem participates in a Cabinet meeting in the Cabinet Room of the White House in Washington, January 29, 2026.Aaron Schwartz/EPA/Shutterstock

President Donald Trump reacted to this announcement in the Oval Office, expressing his approval and noting the benefit of body cameras, though he made it clear that this was not his decision.

“Well, it wasn't my decision. I would have you know, I leave it to her. They generally tend to be good for law enforcement because people can't lie about what's happening. So, generally speaking, I think 80% good for law enforcement,” he said.

“If she wants to do the camera thing, that's okay with me,” Trump added.