Two El Paso high schools will go to State High School Mock Trial Competition

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA)- Teams from Valle Verde Early College High School and Northwest Early College High School will be heading the State High School Mock Trial Competition after becoming Region 19 Champion and Runner-up.

A total of twelve high schools from across the Sun City had teams participate in the annual two day competition January 30-31, 2026 at the Enrique Moreno County Courthouse.

In preparation for the competition, students spent months analyzing a mock trial civil case involving a plaintiff, witnesses, and evidentiary materials. Students were tasked with developing both plaintiff and defense strategies, drafting witness examinations, preparing objections, and crafting opening

and closing arguments.

Photo Credit: El Paso District Attorney's Office

Each team participated in four preliminary rounds, presenting their cases before a panel of three volunteer judges and attorneys from El Paso's legal community.

In the final round the teams from Valle Verde Early College High School and Northwest Early College High School were arguing before Judge Ruben Morales, Judge Linda Perez, and Melissa Baeza of County Court Law 3.

Several students from various areas of El Paso were recognized for outstanding individual performances.

El Paso District Attorney James Montoya said, “Seeing the dedication and preparation these students bring to the courtroom is especially meaningful to me, because I know firsthand how impactful this experience can be. I am confident VVECHS and NWECHS will represent El Paso proudly at the state level. We look forward to continuing to grow and expand this program so more students can discover opportunities they may not have realized were within reach.”

VVECHS and NWECHS will compete in the 47th Annual Mock Trial Competition March 6-7 in Dallas, Texas.