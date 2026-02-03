Suspected explosive device removed from Las Cruces Savers

UPDATE (1:54 PM)- According to police, the suspected explosives device was removed from the store by members of the DASO bomb squad.

Officials also said an explosives detection K-9 unit cleared the store and determined it to be safe for employees and customers to go back into the store.

No injuries were reported, police say.

Once more information becomes available, we will update this story online and on air.

LAS CRUCES, New Mexico (KVIA)- Officers from the Las Cruces Police Department and members of the Dona Ana County Bomb Squad were called out the Savers just before noon Tuesday.

A Las Cruces Police Department spokesperson said the bomb squad is securing what appears to to be an explosive device at the Savers, which is located at 2340 N. Main St.

The store was evacuated and nearby stores/business in the nearby area were asked to shelter in place until the device is secured and removed, according to police.

The device was found by employees, who police say, found it among donated items.

This is the same Savers that a car drove through the front of the store killing one person and injuring 14 others in 2024.

