City of El Paso claims 2025 WinterFest success with attendance, national rankings

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA)- Officials from the City of El Paso say that over 580,00 visitors came throughout the season to experience the festivities WinterFest held.

WinterFest is a six week holiday celebration of the holiday season with over one million lights, attractions for people of all ages including an outdoor ice rink, and various live performances.

The celebration earned the #1 Best Christmas Market by Newsweek and placing second for the Best Holiday Market in the Nation by USA Today.

“We are excited and thrilled with the growth of WinterFest this past year,” said Parks and Recreation Director Pablo Caballero.

WinterFest is lead by the Parks and Recreation Department for the City of El Paso but activities were also set up by the El Paso Public Libraries, El Paso Museum of Art, El Paso Museum of History, El Paso Animal Services, and the Mexican American Cultural Center.