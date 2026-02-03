El Paso Chihuahuas now accepting applications for All-Star Scholarship
EL PASO, Texas (KVIA)- The Chihuahuas announced Tuesday that applications are now open for the All-Star Scholarship.
The scholarship program is meant to recognize high school juniors and seniors from across El Paso and Las Cruces that demonstrate excellence both in the classroom and in their communities.
The Chihuahuas say the scholarship is in honor of Yolanda Ariiola, the Founder and CEO of Southwest University, honoring her legacy of education and community service.
A total of five scholarships will be awarded to students:
- One $10,000 scholarship
- Two $5,000 scholarships
- Two $2,500 scholarships
Students interested in applying for the scholarship can click here.