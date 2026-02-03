Skip to Content
EPCC announces Mobile Food Pantry schedule

EPCC
EL PASO, Texas (KVIA)- The El Paso Community College (EPCC) is partnering with El Pasoans Fighting Hunger to provide mobile food pantries at various campuses for Texas residents.

EPCC is asking those who want to attend to take their own bag and says supplies will be available while they last.

The Mobile Pantry, previously known as the Grocery Pickup, will be at various locations at the pre-selected days and times, listed below:

Mission del Paso campus, Horseshoe:

February 4, 2026, 11:00 a.m. – 1:00 p.m.

March 4, 2026, 11:00 a.m. – 1:00 p.m.

April 1, 2026, 11:00 a.m. – 1:00 p.m.

Valle Verde campus, Parking Lot L:

February 11, 2026, 11:00 a.m. – 1:00 p.m.

March 11, 2026, 11:00 a.m. – 1:00 p.m.

April 8, 2026, 11:00 a.m. – 1:00 p.m.

Transmountain campus, Parking Lot B:

February 18, 2026, 11:00 a.m. – 1:00 p.m.

April 15, 2026, 11:00 a.m. – 1:00 p.m.

Rio Grande campus, Parking Lot D:

February 25, 2026, 11:00 a.m. – 1:00 p.m.

March 25, 2026, 11:00 a.m. – 1:00 p.m.

April 22, 2026, 11:00 a.m. – 1:00 p.m.

EPCC student Eddie Arroyo, center, serves up canned goods at the EPCC/El Pasoans Fighting Hungar grocery pickup Wednesday at EPCC's Trans Mountain campus. EPCC

