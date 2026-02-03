EPCC announces Mobile Food Pantry schedule
EL PASO, Texas (KVIA)- The El Paso Community College (EPCC) is partnering with El Pasoans Fighting Hunger to provide mobile food pantries at various campuses for Texas residents.
EPCC is asking those who want to attend to take their own bag and says supplies will be available while they last.
The Mobile Pantry, previously known as the Grocery Pickup, will be at various locations at the pre-selected days and times, listed below:
Mission del Paso campus, Horseshoe:
February 4, 2026, 11:00 a.m. – 1:00 p.m.
March 4, 2026, 11:00 a.m. – 1:00 p.m.
April 1, 2026, 11:00 a.m. – 1:00 p.m.
Valle Verde campus, Parking Lot L:
February 11, 2026, 11:00 a.m. – 1:00 p.m.
March 11, 2026, 11:00 a.m. – 1:00 p.m.
April 8, 2026, 11:00 a.m. – 1:00 p.m.
Transmountain campus, Parking Lot B:
February 18, 2026, 11:00 a.m. – 1:00 p.m.
April 15, 2026, 11:00 a.m. – 1:00 p.m.
Rio Grande campus, Parking Lot D:
February 25, 2026, 11:00 a.m. – 1:00 p.m.
March 25, 2026, 11:00 a.m. – 1:00 p.m.
April 22, 2026, 11:00 a.m. – 1:00 p.m.