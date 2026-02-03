¡mira! Las Cruces returns with expanded two-day celebration

LAS CRUCES, New Mexico (KVIA)- The 2026 ¡mira! Las Cruces returns to the Downtown Las Cruces Friday, April 24 with an expanded two-day celebration featuring culture, creativity and community.

The opening day of the spring festival will have live performances from local bands from 6-9 p.m. and food trucks.

Saturday, April 25, the festival will start from 2-9:30 p.m. where officials say attendees can catch Lucha Libre matches, a drone show and even more festivities for people of all ages.

Organizers say there will be free parking for those attending and folding chairs are permitted since seating will be limited. Well-behaved pets are allowed to come as long as they remain on leashes, organizers say.