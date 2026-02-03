MTC facilities donate essential supplies to Opportunity Center

CHAPPARAL, New Mexico (KVIA)- The Otero County Prison Facility and the Otero County Processing

Center donated essential supplies to the Opportunity Center for the Homeless in El Paso.

According to MTC, the donations of food including but not limited to like rice, bean, pasta, as well as hygiene and personal care items.

“These donations are a small way to recognize the Opportunity Center’s amazing years of

service and to support the essential work they do for our most vulnerable neighbors,”

Community Relations Manager, Arlette Villa expressed. “We are honored to partner with an

organization that continues to make such a meaningful impact in the region.”

Staff from the facilities met with Chris Hampton, Donations Manager for the center, to deliver the items and to discuss the organization's needs.

MTC says the facilities remain committed to building strong community partnerships and supporting organizations that serve with compassion, dignity, and purpose.