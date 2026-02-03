US fighter jet shoots down Iranian drone approaching US aircraft carrier
U.S. tanker was harassed by Iranian small boats, Central Command says
February 3, 2026, 10:52 AM
A U.S. fighter jet shot down an Iranian drone as it approached the aircraft carrier USS Abraham Lincoln in the North Arabian Sea on Tuesday, according to a statement from U.S. Central Command. Earlier in the day, a Navy destroyer came to the assistance of a U.S.-flagged tanker that was harassed by multiple Iranian small boats as it transited the Strait of Hormuz.
This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.