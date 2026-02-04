3-year-old killed in ATV-Pedestrian crash near Horizon City

HORIZON CITY, Texas (KVIA)- El Paso County Sheriff’s Office says that a 3-year-old male was killed Tuesday after being struck by an ATV when crossing a roadway.

EPCSO says deputies responded to a motor vehicle collision in the 600 block of Endwall Street Tuesday night around 6:07 p.m.

According to EPSCO, the preliminary investigation found that an all-terrain vehicle (ATV) was traveling southbound in the 600 block of Endwall Street when it struck the 3-year-old male who was crossing the roadway.

The child was transported to a local hospital, where he later died from his injuries.

“This is a heartbreaking and preventable tragedy,” said Sheriff Oscar Ugarte. “ATVs are not permitted on public roadways. These vehicles are not designed for street use, and when they are operated illegally, they create a serious safety risk. Our office will continue to take enforcement action, including impoundment.”

It has not been released as to why the 3-year-old was crossing the roadway or if anyone was with the child at the time of the collision.

The investigation is still underway according to EPSCO. Once more information becomes available we will update you on air and online.