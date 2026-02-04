Lion at El Paso Zoo and Botanical Gardens to predict Super Bowl Winner

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA)- The El Paso Zoo and Botanical Gardens is inviting the community to watch Hordari, the Zoo’s African lion, predict the winner of this year’s Super Bowl LX between the New England Patriots and the Seattle Seahawks.

The El Paso Zoo says this is apart of the Zoo's enrichment program for the animals and the two helmet-shaped piñatas will be filled with identical treats and placed by zookeepers.

“Enrichment activities like Super Bowl predictions help keep our animals mentally and physically stimulated,” said El Paso Zoo and Botanical Gardens Interim Director Gary Lunsford. “We provide enrichment every day to encourage natural behaviors and give animals opportunities to explore,

problem-solve, and interact with their environment."

This will be Hodari’s first year predicting the big game. Last year, the Zoo’s mountain lions correctly predicted the Philadelphia Eagles would win.

The El Paso Zoo says visitors are encouraged to come dressed in their favorite NFL team jerseys or game-day attire.