MSSG Amigo Airhso taking applications for 2026 Skybound Scholarship

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA)- MountainStar Sports Group (MSSG) Amigo Airsho announced Wednesday that applications are now open for their 2026 Skybound Scholarship for those seeking careers in aviation, aerospace, or space.

The scholarship is open for students in El Paso and Doña Ana County who are enrolled or planning to enroll in a two-year or four-year degree program aligned with these fields.

“Supporting local students year after year is one of the most meaningful parts of what we do,” said Alan

Russell, Chairman of MSSG Amigo Airsho. “This scholarship reflects our belief in their talent, determination, and ability to lead the future of aviation and aerospace.”

MSSG Amigo Airsho says the group will award up to four $2,500 Aviator Awards to students who exceed academically, involved in their community, and a clear vision for their professional future.

Scholarships are awarded for one academic year and may be used for tuition, fees, books, and other education-related expenses according MSSG Amigo Airsho.

This is the second year that MSSG Amigo Airsho will be providing scholarships.

Students are encouraged to submit their applications online by April 11, 2026 at amigoairsho.com/scholarship.