Nusenda brings Microloan Program to El Paso with Project Vida partnership

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA)- Nusenda announced Wednesday that it is expanding to its Microloan Program to the borderland with new partnership with nonprofit Project Vida.

Nusenda says the Microloan Program will provide access to financing alongside real-time support and financial education.

“We’re excited to bring our unique Microloan Program to El Paso with Project Vida,” said

Michelle Dearholt, President and CEO of Nusenda Credit Union. “This expansion represents a

major milestone in our mission to empower entrepreneurs who might otherwise be excluded

from traditional financing. Together we will continue opening doors to opportunity and helping

businesses thrive.

Project Vida’s Microenterprise Technical Assistance Program (MTAP) offers no-cost services such as business planning, financial education, marketing support, and networking focusing on smaller businesses mall with five or fewer employees.

Project Vida will facilitate access to microloans ranging from $1,000 to $50,000, with special credit-building loans available between $1,000 and $5,000.

Since its' creation Nusenda’s Microloan Program has provided more than $3.2 million in loans,

helping create over 324 jobs across New Mexico, Texas, Arizona, and Colorado.