TEA warns districts of consequences regarding political student walkouts

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA)- The Texas Education Agency (TEA) released guidance for districts throughout the state for any student walkouts, absences, and actions related to political activism.

According to the TEA, this guidance is in response to Governor Abbott's order to investigate instances of inappropriate political activism that are meant to disrupt the learning environment in Texas public schools.

The TEA says the consequences for students, teachers, and school districts include but are not limited to:

Students must be marked as absent and schools risk losing daily attendance funding if they allow or encourage students to walk out of class.

Teachers that facilitate walk outs will be subject to investigation and sanction including licensure revocation.

School systems that facilitate walkouts will be subject to investigation and sanction, including either the appointment of a monitor, conservator or board of managers.

State law prohibits school systems from supporting or organizing students to leave from class or school activity to engage in political activism, according to the TEA.