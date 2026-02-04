The Outlet Shoppes at El Paso and El Pasoans Fighting Hunger to host Food Fight

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA)- The Outlet Shoppes at El Paso and El Pasoans Fighting Hunger have created a competition where shoppers help fight hunger one meal at a time called Food Fight.

From February 7 through February 14, all participating food vendors at the Outlet Shoppes will compete against one another and try to collect the most shopper receipts.

Shoppers would drop their receipts into the “Food Fight” boxes at participating locations helping their favorite spot climb the leaderboard.

The winning vendor will be crowned champion and take home the coveted “Golden Asparagus” - a trophy celebrating generosity, community, and bragging rights.

At the end of Food Fight, The Outlet Shoppes at El Paso will donate 10% of the total amount from all submitted receipts to El Pasoans Fighting Hunger.

“This is what happens when a community comes together with creativity and heart,” said Kris Yagel, Interim CEO of El Pasoans Fighting Hunger. “This Food Fight initiative turns everyday dining into real impact. The community and local businesses get to come together to fight hunger.”

“We love the energy behind Food Fight,” said Vanessa Ramirez, Marketing Director of The Outlet Shoppes at El Paso. “It brings people together, supports local food vendors, and helps our community in a meaningful way. We’re excited to make this a tradition.”

Participating locations at The Outlet Shoppes at El Paso are listed below: