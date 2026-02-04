Two Mescalero men charged in assault

MESCALERO, New Mexico (KVIA)- The United States Attorney's Office District of New Mexico says that Harlyn Cody Geronimo, 49, and Raymond Shaun Chee, 28, from the Mescalero Apache Indian Reservation are facing federal charges in connection with a unprovoked assault.

According to court documents, on September 11, 2025, the victim was at a residence outside the exterior boundaries of the reservation when he was allegedly assaulted without provocation by Geronimo and Chee.

Geronimo and Chee kicked the victim while he was on the ground causing the victim to lose consciousness and causing multiple injures including a serious head injury that required medical attention, according to the court documents.

Witnesses placed Geronimo at the scene of the assault wearing steel toed boots he used to kick the victim, which law enforcement recovered and found dried blood on the boots, according to court documents.

Court documents also mention Chee was seen participating in the assault and then fled the scene.

The U.S Attorney's Office District of New Mexico says both men are charged with assault causing serious bodily injury and if convicted could face up to ten years in prison.