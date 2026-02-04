Two people seriously injured after motorcycle collision in Northeast El Paso

UPDATE (3:57 PM)- According to TXDOT, all lanes of Dyer near Sierra Vista in both directions closed until further notice.

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA)- According to the El Paso Fire Department, two people are being taken to the hospital in critical condition after a motorcycle collision in Northeast El Paso.

EPFD says the call came in at 3:13 p.m. for a vehicle collision involving a motorcycle near Dyer and Sierra Vista in the Angel's Triangle area.

One person is being airlifted to the hospital by FireStar and the other is being taken ambulance, according to the El Paso Fire Department.

Once we learn more information, we will update on air and online.