City of El Paso announces new director of Capital Improvement Department

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- The City of El Paso has a new director for the Capital Improvement Department (CID). He is Javier Acosta. His appointment is effective February 16, 2026.

The City says Acosta brings more than 20 years of experience in civil engineering, capital program delivery, and public infrastructure leadership. In this role, Acosta will oversee the planning, design, and construction of capital projects; these projects include transportation, drainage, public facilities, and utility infrastructure.

Acosta previously served as the City's Engineering Division Manager and Floodplain Administrator.

The City adds that Acosta has a bachelor's degree in Civil Engineering and Surveying Engineering from New Mexico State University and is a licensed Professional Engineer in Texas and New Mexico.