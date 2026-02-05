El Paso woman turns personal struggles into empowerment through fashion

EL PASO, TEXAS --An El Paso woman is sharing her journey of addiction, recovery and resilience in hopes of inspiring others through fashion and community.

Bright Woman Boutique manager Karla Lara says she spent nearly 15 years battling drug addiction before deciding to change her life.

“I was addicted to drugs for about 15 years of my life,” Lara said. “One day, I just gave up.”

Behind the smile she showed the world, Lara says she felt lost. That changed after a chance encounter at Del Sol Church, where she found support during one of the lowest moments of her life.

Now nearly a year sober, Lara manages her sister’s boutique, Bright Woman Boutique, crediting her family especially her sister for believing in her recovery.

“My family has so much faith in me,” Lara said. “My sister put a lot of support toward me and what I’ve been doing, so I decided I had to help her out, too.”

For Lara, sisterhood extends beyond bloodlines. She says it’s about connection, encouragement and shared strength among women.

The boutique was recently featured in Audi El Paso Fashion Week, an experience Lara says she will cherish.

“I’m seeing the empowerment of women,” she said. “There are so many women here in El Paso that actually support each other.”

Inspired by the help she once received, Bright Woman Boutique is now giving back by offering a free dress rental for special occasions. Lara says the initiative is meant to ease financial stress for women and families who may not be able to afford expensive attire.

“Why spend so much money on a dress when you already have so many other expenses?” Lara said. “This is just an option so everyone can have their special day.”

To be considered for the free rental, participants are asked to share their inspirational story on the boutique’s Instagram or Facebook. The story with the most likes will receive a complimentary dress rental for one night.

“It gives you more support knowing other women have gone through things too,” Lara said. “I love that I can empower somebody else with my story.”

Submissions are open through March 31.