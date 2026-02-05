Skip to Content
Prepare for your Super Bowl watch party at home with food, drinks, deals

Oven-Fried Barbecue Chicken Wings by Ruth Taber.
Ruth Taber
Published 6:02 AM

Good Morning El Paso's Nicole Ardila joins Albertsons in West El Paso to give Super Bowl fans recommendations and also deals on food and drinks for the big game.

Whether you're rooting for the Seattle Seahawks or New England Patriots, Albertsons has character cakes and balloons with your favorite team to share with your guests.

They also have a three-day sale for the Super Bowl weekend on chips, dips, cheese, platters, and buns.

You can also order and pick-up wings or healthier alternatives like wraps and seafood.

Nicole Ardila

Nicole Ardila is a multimedia journalist.

