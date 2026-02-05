Texas DPS increasing enforcement Super Bowl Sunday

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- The Texas Department of Public Safety says it's increasing enforcement statewide this Super Bowl Sunday, February 8th. State Troopers will be out to prevent impaired driving, speeding, and other dangerous acts on the roads.

Texas DPS adds it's increasing patrols as part of the nationwide Crash Awareness and Reduction Effort initiative, also known as CARE.

During last year's Super Bowl, Texas DPS says more than 1,300 citations and 3,900 warnings were issued. 50 people were also arrested for driving while intoxicated, 31 felony arrests were made, and 12 fugitives were arrested across the state, according to the department.

Texas DPS is reminding the community to not drink and drive, have a seatbelt on, and eliminate distractions such as electronic use.