XTRA depth into the Pima County Sheriff’s El Paso background

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- In recent days, all eyes have been on the current investigation and search underway in Tucson, Arizona. Right now local law enforcement and the FBI are working urgently to find the mother of Today Show anchor Savannah Guthrie. Law enforcement, including Pima County Sheriff Chris Nanos, believe 84-year-old Nancy Guthrie was abducted from her home in the middle of the night.

ABC-7 dug into the Sheriff's background and found that Sheriff Nanos was born and raised in El Paso. Nanos graduated from Parkland High School. He later graduated from UTEP and majored in Public Administration and Criminal Justice.

According to the Pima County Sheriff's Department, Nanos began his law enforcement career in 1976 with the El Paso Police Department. In 1984, he joined the Pima County Sheriff's Department as a corrections officer and climbed up the ladder. In 2020, Nanos was elected Sheriff of Pima County.