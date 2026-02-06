ABC-7 Xtra Sunday – Local government pushback on ICE detention facilities and major endowment to UTEP engineering

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- Federal immigration policy, enforcement and facilities have been in the national spotlight in recent months, with immigration officer actions and how detentions ahead of deportations are handled in sharp focus.

And more recently, there's been local government pushback on ICE and future facilities here in the Borderland.

Both the City and County of El Paso taking action this past week - considering courses of action to oppose new or expanded detention camps in the region and instructing staff to explore the options available to them.

So what will the next steps be - and what is needed or possible in the El Paso area?

Join ABC-7 anchor Paul Cicala as he fills in for host Andrew J. Polk and discusses the local situation and efforts with District 8 City Rep. Chris Canales and El Paso GOP Chairman Michael Aboud.

Plus, discussion on the major UTEP engineering endowment with donor Miguel Loya, local businessman and UTEP alumnus and Kenith Meissner, Dean of the newly re-named Miguel A. Loya College of Engineering.

