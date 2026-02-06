Skip to Content
Man arrested for alleged indecent exposure

Published 3:42 PM

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- The El Paso County Sheriff's Office says a man was arrested after exposing himself to several women in Horizon City.

56-year-old Ivan Padilla is charged with Indecent Exposure. He was booked into the El Paso County Jail on a $15,000 bond.

EPCSO says on February 4th, deputies responded to a call coming from Planet Fitness located at 13681 Gateway West after receiving reports of a man exposing himself in the parking lot. EPCSO says it was Padilla who was attempting to leave when deputies arrived. Padilla was allegedly found naked inside his car. Officials say Padilla admitted to exposing himself to several women.

