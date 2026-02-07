Congresswoman Escobar posts about her visit to Camp East Montana

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) - Congresswoman Veronica Escobar said she made another visit to the migrant detention center located on Fort Bliss on Friday.

In a post to her social media account on X, Escobar posted that Camp East Montana is the largest and most expensive in the country.

Escobar pointed to the chronic issues and conditions at he $1.25 billion facility which the congresswoman said she has reported to both the public and member of her committee continue.

"What is absolutely clear is that the private company running this immigration detention facility is getting worse, not better," Escobar said in a video attached to the post.

"Why should you care? Because your tax dollars are basically enriching a private corporation, all at the same time that our costs are going up. Healthcare is being taken away by the administration, nutrition programs are being cut, and furthermore, the administration is building yet more facilities like this, enriching," Escobar shared on her post.