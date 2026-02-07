League of Women Voters hosts non-partisan candidate forum in El Paso

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) —The League of Women Voters of El Paso hosted a non-partisan candidate forum aimed at giving voters the opportunity to hear directly from candidates ahead of the upcoming March primary election.

The forum focused on informing voters rather than influencing them, creating a space for community members of all ages to listen, ask questions, and better understand the issues being discussed on the ballot.

Among those attending was Abigail Bauman, who said she came to hear what candidates had to say in person. She explained that listening directly helps her better understand who is running for office and prepares her to make informed decisions in the future.

Organizers with the League of Women Voters say events like this are especially important during primary elections, when voter turnout tends to be lower. Jesus Valdez with the organization said encouraging informed participation — particularly among young voters — is a key goal.

Valdez added that the League works with local high schools to register students and introduce them to the democratic process early, hoping to build long-term civic engagement.

High school student Claudia Limon attended the forum as a future voter. She said even though she is not yet eligible to vote, hearing candidates speak now helps her understand the importance of being informed and involved.

The League of Women Voters encourages voters to continue researching candidates and to take advantage of opportunities to hear directly from them before Election Day.