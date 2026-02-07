Southwest University Park Hosts 2026 Job Fair

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) --Today Southwest University Park geared up for its job fair today, aiming to hire staff for the 2026 Chihuahua and El Paso Locomotive games.

Today's fair that took place from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. in the WestStar Club at the ballpark.

The event aimed to connect job seekers with a wide range of part-time, seasonal and event-based roles that keep gamedays and other events running smoothly.

Opportunities span departments including Guest Services, Cleaning Crew, Facilities Maintenance Technicians, Stadium Operations, Retail, Ushers, Ticket Takers and Parking Lot Attendants.

Additional positions cover Grounds Crew, Security, Game Day Entertainment Staff, Kids Playground Attendants, 50/50 Raffle Sellers and Bat Boy/Clubhouse roles.

Hiring managers emphasized that candidates of all skill levels are welcome, with a requirement to pass a background check and be at least 16 years old.

Attendees were encouraged to bring copies of resumes, dress professionally, and be prepared for on-site interviews with representatives from various departments.

The park notes that it, along with the El Paso Chihuahuas, El Paso Locomotive FC, and Leg Up Entertainment, remains an equal-opportunity employer.

In addition to park staff, Professional Sports Catering LLC (PSC), the park’s official food and beverage provider, conducted its own job fair todat, hiring for positions such as cooks, cashiers, concessions runners, servers and bartenders.

Interested applicants are encouraged to apply at https://www.southwestuniversitypark.com/

This combined outreach underscores Southwest University Park’s commitment to building a strong, diverse team for its 2026 sports seasons and special events.