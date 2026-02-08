El Paso Doctors perform first minimally invasive procedure for urinary incontinence

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) — Doctors in El Paso have performed the region’s first minimally invasive procedure using a new device designed to help patients living with urinary incontinence.

The procedure was completed at Providence Transmountain Campus and offers an alternative for patients who may not have found relief through medication or other treatments.

Valerie Estrada was the first patient in El Paso to undergo the procedure. She says she had been living with symptoms that disrupted her daily life, including frequent trips to the bathroom and difficulty sleeping through the night.

Doctors say the new technology works by calming bladder activity through neuromodulation — a process that alters electrical signals to reduce urgency and leakage. Unlike older treatment options, the device is significantly smaller and requires a less invasive placement.

Dr. Richard Farnam, a urogynecologist involved in the procedure, says advancements in technology have made it possible to offer patients another option without the need for more extensive surgery.

Just weeks after her procedure, Estrada says she has already noticed improvements and hopes sharing her experience encourages others to speak with their doctors.

Hospital leaders say offering the procedure locally allows patients to receive specialized care close to home, rather than traveling out of town.

Doctors say additional patients are expected to undergo the procedure in the coming months as awareness grows.