El Paso Police Department responds to “suspicious death” in Central El Paso

UPDATE (9:37 P.M.): According to El Paso Police Sergeant Robert Gomez, two elderly people were found dead inside a home in the area.

They were found at around 6 P.M. after a welfare check was called in.

Police remain on scene and are currently investigating

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) --At around 8:10 P.M. El Paso Police Department said they are investigating a suspicious death at the 2400 block of Hawley Circle in Central El Paso.

ABC-7 has a crew on the way to the scene, once we learn more information we will update you on air and online.