El Paso International Airport to increase long-term parking rates starting March

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA)- The El Paso International Airport (ELP) announced Tuesday it will increase rates for its long-term parking starting March 1, 2026.

The daily rate for long-term parking will be raised from $7.00 to $9.00 per day, ELP announced.

ELP says this rate was approved by El Paso City Council as part of the airport’s FY2026 budget and was originally slotted to take effect September 1, 2025.

Officials with ELP said that this rate change was postponed to help ease the impact on the community during the construction of the Short-Term Solar Covered Parking project and the end-of-year holiday travel rush.

“We’re committed to providing a high-quality, convenient experience for our passengers,” said Tony Nevarez, Airport Director. “This rate adjustment supports continued investment in airport infrastructure and services, ensuring we can meet the growing needs of our region.”

ELP says this updated pricing reflects rising operational costs while allowing the airport to reinvest in parking facilities to enhance safety, infrastructure, reliability, and the overall passenger experience without using local taxpayer money or the City’s general fund.