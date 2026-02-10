Las Cruces man faces federal charges in drug trafficking and firearms case

LAS CRUCES, New Mexico (KVIA)- According to U.S. Attorney's Office District of New Mexico, 59-year-old David De La Paz is facing charges in connection to a drug trafficking organization.

According to court documents, beginning in late 2025, the FBI Safe Streets Gang Task Force and the Las Cruces/Dona Ana County Metro Narcotics Agency began investigating De La Paz, and other members of a drug trafficking organization involved in narcotics distribution, illegal firearm possession, and related criminal activity in Las Cruces.

Officials say investigators obtained a federal search warrant for De La Paz’s residence in Las Cruces and was executed on February 5, 2026 with assistance from the FBI Albuquerque SWAT team.

When entering the residence agents observed De La Paz standing in his bedroom next to a loaded AR-15 style rifle on the bed, this according to officials.

Agents recovered multiple loaded firearms, most of which were located in De La Paz’s bedroom. Agents also recovered drug paraphernalia and suspected fentanyl, methamphetamine, and 30 grams cocaine, all of which field tested presumptively positive, according to court documents.

De La Paz is charged with possession of a firearm by an unlawful user of a controlled substance, possession of a controlled substance with intent to distribute, and possession of a firearm in furtherance of drug trafficking.

Officials say De La Paz faces 25 years in prison if convicted.