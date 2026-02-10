Las Cruces Police Department to host private memorial for anniversary of slain patrol officer

LAS CRUCES, New Mexico (KVIA)- The Las Cruces Police Department says the department and Las Cruces City staff will gather Wednesday to honor Jonah Hernandez for the second anniversary of his death.

Hernandez was a patrol officer who was stabbed multiple times in February, 2024 when responding to a trespassing call at the 300 block of south Valley Drive.

Hernandez was taken to the hospital where he died from his injuries.

“It’s been two years since we lost Jonah, but the emotional wounds we have are still fresh and bitter,” said Chief Jeremy Story. “We’ll continue to honor Jonah and his family by shedding light on the man he was and recommitting ourselves to the laws and practices he swore to uphold.”

Police say Las Cruces police and partner law enforcement agencies took part in Not in Vain crime reduction operations in memory of Hernandez.

Las Cruces Police said in 2025, the Not in Vain effort ran April 28 through Aug. 29 and resulted in 120 felony arrests, 134 misdemeanor arrests, and more than 1,000 interactions with residents and businesses.

Hernandez was 35 years old and left behind a loving wife and two sons, now ages 12 and 4.