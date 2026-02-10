Skip to Content
Nancy Guthrie disappearance: Law enforcement to release image of alleged potential suspect

Guthrie was abducted Feb. 1 from her Arizona home.

By Bill Hutchinson

February 10, 2026, 10:34 AM

ABC News has confirmed that law enforcement will imminently release an image of a potential suspect in the disappearance of Nancy Guthrie, the 84-year-old mother of "Today" show host Savannah Guthrie.

Guthrie was taken from her home in Tucson, Arizona, on Sunday, Feb. 1, according to authorities. A Monday ransom deadline by persons claiming to be Guthrie's abductors passed as the search for her continues.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

