One person airlifted, other taken to hospital after head-on collision near Vado

VADO, New Mexico (KVIA)- The New Mexico State Police have confirmed that two people were injured Monday in a head-on collision near the intersection S. Main St and East Side Canal Rd near Vado.

According to a NMSP spokesperson, state troopers responded to a two-vehicle head-on collision around 2:40 p.m.

One person was airlifted and one other person was transported to the hospital, officials say.

The severity of the two individuals' injuries were not released by NMSP.

According to the New Mexico Department of Transportation, lanes from NM 478 northbound and southbound from mile marker 14 to mile marker 15 were closed for at least 8 hours.