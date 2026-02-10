Skip to Content
News

One person airlifted, other taken to hospital after head-on collision near Vado

NMSP
By
Published 4:30 PM

VADO, New Mexico (KVIA)- The New Mexico State Police have confirmed that two people were injured Monday in a head-on collision near the intersection S. Main St and East Side Canal Rd near Vado.

According to a NMSP spokesperson, state troopers responded to a two-vehicle head-on collision around 2:40 p.m.

One person was airlifted and one other person was transported to the hospital, officials say.

The severity of the two individuals' injuries were not released by NMSP.

According to the New Mexico Department of Transportation, lanes from NM 478 northbound and southbound from mile marker 14 to mile marker 15 were closed for at least 8 hours.

Article Topic Follows: News

Jump to comments ↓

Armando Ramirez

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KVIA ABC 7 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.